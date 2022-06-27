Advertisement

The Power of “Purr-suasion” | Madison firefighters save cat stuck on roof

Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.
Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.(Madison Fire Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters are famous for helping cats stuck in trees, but this time they needed to scale the side of an apartment building to get to one found lying in a rain gutter.

The Madison Fire Department described the cat as “in obvious distress” as a firefighter climbed three stories on a ladder to reach it.

“Using her powers of “purr-suasion,” the firefighter was able to calm the cat, pick it up, and bring it back down to its owners,” the fire department wrote in its statement on the rescue.

The firefighters were alerted to the stranded feline last Thursday afternoon while they were at Owl Creek Park. Two people approached them shortly after three o’clock, saying their cat was stranded on the roof. A picture shared by the fire department showed the white-and-brown cat calling out.

After calming it down, the firefighter was able to pick the cat up and carry it down to safety – but not before on quick photo together.

Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.
Madison firefighter saves cat stuck on the roof of an apartment building, on June 23, 2022.(Madison Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
Pumping gas at a gas station in Linden, Virginia.
Madison gas prices fall for second straight week
Image taken from 511 camera of the U.S. 12/18 interchange at Stoughton Road, on June 27, 2022.
Rush hour wreck slows traffic on Madison’s Beltline