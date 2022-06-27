Rush hour wreck slowing traffic on Madison’s Beltline
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monday morning crash on the Beltline is causing major delays for westbound drivers near Stoughton Road.
According to a 511 report, the rush hour wreck happened about a half-mile west of the Stoughton Road interchange.
Two lanes of the Madison artery have been blocked while emergency crews work the scene. A Monday morning crash on the Beltline is causing major delays for westbound drivers near Stoughton Road.
No details about the wreck have been released at this time
This is a breaking news update. NBC15 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
