Sunny and Pleasant Today

Key Takeaways

Sunshine today and Tuesday

Rain chances Tuesday night

Warmer through the middle of the week

Sunny and pleasant conditions are expected to day as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The ridge will keep our winds out of the northwest but giving us lots of sunshine through the day. Winds will be lighter today in the 5-10 mph range.

We are keeping an eye on our next rain chance, which looks to be later Tuesday evening. Right now, it looks like most of Tuesday will be dry until a cold front begins to move in from the north late in the day. Rain will be light and spotty over southern Wisconsin with better chances expected to the north. A few stronger storms could be possible if the ingredients come together.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the workweek, the hottest day of the week will be Thursday with highs nearing 90° once again. Another cold front will move in on Friday. It will bring a pretty good chance of rain to the region Friday. By the weekend, mainly sunshine and mild conditions.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 56° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 65° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 72° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 76° Mostly Sunny 0%

