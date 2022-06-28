Advertisement

2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown, Royden Ogletree and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX reported.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate.

An official said the status of the workers buried and the cause of the collapse are unknown at this time.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

