Beloit man arrested for soliciting child prostitution

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police arrested a 60-year-old Beloit man after discovering he was soliciting sex from an underage female Monday afternoon in Palmer Park.

Janesville Police said that patrol officers were investigating a suspicious person complaint around 4 p.m. when they found an adult male parked in his truck soliciting a juvenile for a sexual relationship.

Patrol officers found the suspect’s vehicle and investigated the suspect who was identified as a 60-year-old Beloit man. Officers also found that he was involved in another incident that happened over the weekend.

The suspect was taken into custody and held at the Rock County Jail where he was charged with two counts of child enticement and two counts of soliciting child prostitution.

The investigations into the suspect and incident are still ongoing, according to the Janesville Police Department.

