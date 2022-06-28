Advertisement

Beloit man arrested for soliciting child prostitution

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police arrested a 60-year-old Beloit man after discovering he was soliciting sex from an underage female Monday afternoon in Palmer Park.

Janesville Police said that patrol officers were investigating a suspicious person complaint around 4 p.m. when they found an adult male parked in his truck soliciting a juvenile for a sexual relationship.

Patrol officers found the suspect’s vehicle and investigated the suspect who was identified as a 60-year-old Beloit man. Officers also found that he was involved in another incident that happened over the weekend.

The suspect was taken into custody and held at the Rock County Jail where he was charged with two counts of child enticement and two counts of soliciting child prostitution.

The investigations into the suspect and incident are still ongoing, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Local golfer shares his love for the game, despite his struggles on and off the court.
Marcus’ Major Comeback
US 14 cleared after rollover vehicle crash
Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law
Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law
Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Appleton Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed