Crash near Portage shuts down all lanes of Hwy 33 at I-90/94

Crash in Columbia County
Crash in Columbia County(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes in both directions are shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a crash on Highway 33 at I-90/94 in Columbia County.

According to an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near Portage.

The Wisconsin State Patrol- DeForest Post is responding to the crash and estimates it will take two hours to clear.

Officials could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

