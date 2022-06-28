Dane County Humane Society offers tips to help prepare pets for Fourth of July fireworks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society is offering tips to help prepare your pet for fireworks this weekend.

Fourth of July fireworks may be fun for us to enjoy, but many pets don’t love the bright lights and loud noises that come with fireworks.

DCHS is urging pet parents to take extra precautions like bringing pets indoors and ensuring they’re wearing a collar with identification.

“Make sure you take them out before the fireworks begin. Get them exercise, get them out, let them do their business because they may not want to come out after it starts,” DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard said.

Once they’re inside, you can close the blinds or shades in the room they’re hanging out in, turn the TV or music on to help drown the noise and keep inside doors open to let them go to a quieter room, if necessary.

If you have a new furry friend in your family, you may not know how they’ll react to fireworks yet. In this case, you may not want to leave them alone just yet.

“You might want to stay home with them and just watch the fireworks from your window or on TV and kind of monitor how they’re doing and see their reaction,” Bernard said.

Because pets can easily get spooked and run away during the high-stress of fireworks, DCHS recommends putting a collar with identification on pets. Bernard said they see a slight uptick in reports of missing pets during fireworks season because they’re either brought to an event, outside in a yard or not on a leash when they hear a loud noise and run.

“So having your pet with an ID on them makes it a lot quicker to reunite them with you once they’re found,” Bernard said.

Additionally, if your pet is microchipped, make sure the information on the chip is up to date, so that if your pet is found and the chip is scanned, DCHS can contact you quicker.

Bernard said a pet could be dealing with heavy stress when their panting increases, their ears are up, they look frightened and they start tugging on a leash or looking for way out. She said pets have much more sensitive hearing than people do, so that’s why the loud noises cause them greater stress.

“Just find someplace where they can feel secure and safe from that noise,” Bernard said. “In a home they love where they feel secure, where they feel safe - it’s very helpful to them because it’s soothing.”

If you’re separated from your pet, you can look for them here. If you find a lost pet, you can report the pet found here.

