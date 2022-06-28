Dump truck driver dies in rural Dodge Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iron ridge man died early Tuesday afternoon when his dump truck rolled over following a wreck along a rural Dodge Co. road, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Its investigation indicates the 67-year-old driver was heading west on County Road S, in the township of Hubbard, shortly after 2 p.m. when his 1999 Kenworth went through a stop sign at County Road WS.

The dump truck crossed both lanes of that road, went into a driveway, and over railroad tracks, investigators determined. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle then went into the air and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

The wreck remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office along with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

