Advertisement

Ella development celebrates opening in former spot of Madison restaurant

Eken Park Neighborhood community leaders and city officials welcomed the opening of Ella...
Eken Park Neighborhood community leaders and city officials welcomed the opening of Ella Apartments Tuesday.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked the opening of a new $30 million apartment complex in Madison’s Eken Park Neighborhood that pays tribute to a former business on East Washington Avenue.

Ella- which Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway noted was named in honor of the iconic Ella’s Deli that closed at the same location back in 2018- will be home to 135 units and a commercial space.

“It acknowledges and pays homage to Ella’s Deli, which was such a fantastic landmark part of Madison, which we all miss,” Rhodes Conway said. “But, I think you’re right Ann, if it was going to change into anything -- it should change into something as wonderful as this.”

The building, located on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, features both one- and two-bedroom units. The apartments are targeted to both individuals and families earning 30%, 50% and up to 80% of Dane County’s median income. The monthly rents range from $470-1,550 and include free internet.

A five-story mural painted by a local Madison-born Bill Rebholz is featured on the exterior of the building, which officials highlighted is the largest mural project in the city. The mural uses brightly colored folk art motifs that are inspired by the community culture.

There is also 7,000 square feet of commercial space with surface parking and the ability for outdoor seating.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000

Latest News

WisDOT: Keep practicing safe driving over the holiday weekend
Fourth of July fireworks may be fun for us to enjoy, but many pets don’t love the bright lights...
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to help prepare pets for Fourth of July fireworks
Darice Lauren Marie White, of Allouez, was reported missing after boarding a bus in Mississippi...
Native American woman from Allouez missing after getting on bus in Mississippi
New COVID-19 case average falls below 1,400 per day in Wisconsin