Ella development celebrates opening in former spot of Madison restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked the opening of a new $30 million apartment complex in Madison’s Eken Park Neighborhood that pays tribute to a former business on East Washington Avenue.

Ella- which Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway noted was named in honor of the iconic Ella’s Deli that closed at the same location back in 2018- will be home to 135 units and a commercial space.

“It acknowledges and pays homage to Ella’s Deli, which was such a fantastic landmark part of Madison, which we all miss,” Rhodes Conway said. “But, I think you’re right Ann, if it was going to change into anything -- it should change into something as wonderful as this.”

The building, located on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue, features both one- and two-bedroom units. The apartments are targeted to both individuals and families earning 30%, 50% and up to 80% of Dane County’s median income. The monthly rents range from $470-1,550 and include free internet.

A five-story mural painted by a local Madison-born Bill Rebholz is featured on the exterior of the building, which officials highlighted is the largest mural project in the city. The mural uses brightly colored folk art motifs that are inspired by the community culture.

There is also 7,000 square feet of commercial space with surface parking and the ability for outdoor seating.

