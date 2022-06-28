Evers, Kaul file lawsuit to block Wisconsin’s abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are headed to court to challenge Wisconsin’s abortion law, which went back into effect Friday when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and bans nearly all abortions from conception through birth.

The two leading Democrats announced the lawsuit, which is spearheaded by the Attorney General’s Office, during a news conference on Tuesday. In conjunction with the event, the governor’s office released a series of tweets where they pledged, “we won’t go back, we won’t back down, and we are going to fight like hell.”

Evers went on to blame Republican lawmakers for not passing legislation to change the law. The governor had called a special session following the release of a draft copy of the Dobbs decision ending Roe v. Wade that met two days before the final verdict dropped. That session lasted seconds as legislators gaveled into session as they are required to do, then immediately ended it.

“Now, Wisconsinites face the alarming reality of the consequences of Republican inaction,” Evers continued.

