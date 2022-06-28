Inclusive playground opens at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-thousand square-foot addition to McKee Farms Park is welcoming kids and adults of all abilities a place to play this summer. The inclusive playground is the third of its kind in Dane County.

“It’s never fun to know that someone feels left out,” said Alder Gabriella Gerhardt. “We’re glad that a new group of people truly feels welcome because we have a space that’s designed for them.”

The play areas allow for families with physical and sight limitations to play and interact together with other kids in their communities. Some of the installations include accessible ramps and swing sets for children in wheelchairs. Other parts of the playground are meant to give children a space to practice balance.

With about 5,000 children receiving special education services in surrounding area schools, city leaders say adding something like this made sense to serve the community.

Similar to the splash pad addition at McKee Farms Park in 2013, a group of volunteers spearheaded the fundraising campaign. The total cost of the project was about $300,000 with half provided by the City of Fitchburg and the other half raised private and corporate donors.

“Fitchburg is about families and our parks are a representation of that,” said Jake Johnson, the Head of Fundraising. “Whether its cognitive disabilities or physical disabilities, we need to not only be aware of it, but we need to be inclusive.”

City of Fitchburg Alder says when the idea to build this park was first brought to the table it was surprising to learn something like this didn’t already exist for families.

Organizers behind the project say they’re still fundraising for amenities to the park by providing additions like shaded areas and picnic benches.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 24 at the Inclusive Playground starting at 4:00 p.m.

A four-thousand square addition to McKee Farms Park is welcoming kids and adults of all abilities a place to play this summer. The inclusive playground is the t

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.