Janesville police investigating hotel robbery

The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery at an AmericInn hotel on June 27,...
The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery at an AmericInn hotel on June 27, 2022.(Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a late-night robbery at a hotel. Investigators released a picture within hours of the incident and urged people to reach out if they have any information.

According to a JPD advisory, the suspect walked into the AmericInn Lodge and Suites, in the 3900 block of Milton Ave., shortly after the 11 p.m. on Monday night. He indicated he had a weapon and demanded money before taking off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, investigators reported.

The clerk was not injured, JPD noted.

After responding to the scene, an evidence technician started processing it, while a K9 unit attempted to track him down.

The suspect is described as a black man who stands about 5′11″ tall and who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a white mask.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

