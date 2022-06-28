Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Safer Communities Act signed Saturday by President Joe Biden will change legislation around guns across the country. At the same time, Wisconsin organizations are split on the new law, while some state lawmakers look to continue capitalizing on the bipartisanship at the federal level that pushed the bill to the president’s desk.

“It’s the first time in a very long time we’ve seen both parties come to the table,” said State Senator Melissa Agard of the law.

It is the most sweeping gun violence bill to become law in nearly 30 years. The act follows a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers ages 18 to 21, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders, and includes harsher penalties for people who get guns to unqualified gun buyers.

“We saw political parties that are usually at extreme odds with each other roll up their sleeves, sit down in a room with each other and act like adults,” said Senator Agard.

The law will also incentivize states to enact red flag laws and crisis intervention programs with $750 million in funding. The red flag laws would make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people determined to be dangerous. The act also allocates money to help bolster mental health programs and aid schools’ security and safety over the next five years. It is those incentives lawmakers like Agard hope bipartisanship at the state level can accomplish.

“I am hopeful that my colleagues do know that I am earnest and that my colleagues on the Democratic side of the aisle here in Wisconsin are sincere and our hope to be able to work with them and be able to bring these funds and these very needed changes here,” said Agard.

But some organizations shared concerns over the new law. Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. said in a statement that the organization opposes the act, saying, “WGO was shocked to find that there were no actual moves to arm or train willing teachers or harden schools against mass shooters.” The organization went on to say the background checks create a “second class of gun buyers.”

The NBC 15 newsroom reached out to several Republican State Senators for this story but declined an interview Monday.

