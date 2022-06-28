Advertisement

Marcus’ Major Comeback

Local golfer shares his love for the game, despite his struggles on and off the course.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From the looks of it, Marcus Pierce is just like every other golfer.

And he sounds like one too.

“I played growing up and I played in high school but I was pretty bad. After that I guess just casually like anyone else does but I have never taken a golf lesson. I have never been a member anywhere but I guess just doing it the tough way.” said Pierce on a driving range.

You could say Pierce has lived his whole life the tough way. We first introduced you to Marcus in 2018 when he was coaching the boys swim team at Edgewood High School. Pierce had synovial cell sarcoma since the age of 11 and after the cancer came back for the third time something drastic had to be done. The day after we shot this interview, Marcus had his leg amputated.

“My mantra is kind of all gas and no breaks. You can’t stop it now so there’s nothing to be upset about. When I wake up tomorrow afternoon I’m sure I’m not going to be a happy person, but we’ll get over it and we’ll get better,” he said that night.

Marcus would get better; he’s been cancer free since the amputation, but what nobody knew, he got better, a lot better at golf.

”No, I mean the last almost four years have been pretty bizarre. I mean I never thought I would call myself a golfer. I didn’t expect this at all. I didn’t know what would happen and what the road to recovery would be. There was a lot that I didn’t have answers for and others. It has really been a blessing in disguise that I am able to do this and at a competitive level and take joy in that.” said Pierce.

In golf terms, Pierce hasn’t always gotten the perfect lie in the game of life, but he has found a game that has changed his.

”The best thing golf has given me, I would say is the sense of true pride and understanding in myself of all things helped me find myself again and allowed me to be the person I thought of being or want to be and golf has helped me and I would say that is the biggest thing it has given me.”

