Advertisement

‘Miles for Mom - The Walk of Life’ honors life of woman fatally shot in Sun Prairie last year

Those interested can track the progress of the walk.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miles for Mom - The Walk of Life began Monday in Madison to remember a mother who died last year after being fatally shot.

Jan Hyatt (Hogoboom) died last year as a result of gunshot wounds at a Sun Prairie home in May of 2021, according to Dane County officials.

Andrew Hyatt, who shares a daughter with Jan, will walk nearly 90 miles from Madison to their family farm in Richland County. He started the walk Monday, her birthday, and will arrive on July 2. Jan would have turned 39 this year.

“Jen did sacrifice so much for our daughter. She did so much for her for a short period of time and you know four short years,” Andrew Hyatt said. “She really gave a great foundation to our daughter and the least I can do is just show up and tell her how much I appreciated what she did for her.”

The event kicked off at the Baldwin Street Grille, which Andrew Hyatt said was one of Jan’s favorites. There will be some stops on the way at local bars, restaurants and a tubing trip along the Wisconsin River.

Those interested can track the progress of the walk here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Appleton Boy Scout troops on Amtrak train that derailed; 2 adults, 1 scout hurt
Former State Rep. David Clarenbach with Gov. Lee Dreyfus.
Wis. celebrates 40 years of historic LGBTQ anti-discrimination law
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
Wisconsin SeniorCare to fully cover pharmacy vaccinations
MPD investigating shots fired after shell casings found on Midtown Rd.