‘Miles for Mom - The Walk of Life’ honors life of woman fatally shot in Sun Prairie last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miles for Mom - The Walk of Life began Monday in Madison to remember a mother who died last year after being fatally shot.

Jan Hyatt (Hogoboom) died last year as a result of gunshot wounds at a Sun Prairie home in May of 2021, according to Dane County officials.

Andrew Hyatt, who shares a daughter with Jan, will walk nearly 90 miles from Madison to their family farm in Richland County. He started the walk Monday, her birthday, and will arrive on July 2. Jan would have turned 39 this year.

“Jen did sacrifice so much for our daughter. She did so much for her for a short period of time and you know four short years,” Andrew Hyatt said. “She really gave a great foundation to our daughter and the least I can do is just show up and tell her how much I appreciated what she did for her.”

The event kicked off at the Baldwin Street Grille, which Andrew Hyatt said was one of Jan’s favorites. There will be some stops on the way at local bars, restaurants and a tubing trip along the Wisconsin River.

Those interested can track the progress of the walk here.

