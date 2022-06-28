MPD: Three arrested after gunfire between vehicles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of a K-9 unit, a drone, and a heat sensor, Madison police officers are credited with tracking down three suspects allegedly engaged in a gunfight between two vehicles.

The Madison Police Department recounted their arrests in an update to a Saturday report that provided much more detail about the incident. The new statement indicated officers responded just before 3 p.m. on Saturday to reports of gunfire near S. Park St. and W. Washington Ave.

While they did not find any evidence that shots were fired there, an officer soon reported seeing a shootout between vehicles at the Fish Hatchery Dr. and Carver St. intersection, the report continued. One of the vehicles ended up crashing, which sent its three occupants running from the scene.

A gun was found near the wrecked vehicle, which investigators also said had a bullet hole in it.

MPD called in a K-9 unit and the dog led officers to one of the suspects, the report added. According to police, a drone operator using a heat sensor guided the K-9 unit to where the other two suspects were, and they were taken into custody as well.

The suspects, who were between the ages of 18 and 25, were each booked on 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as multiple other counts.

MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident. MPD did not give any information about the other vehicle.

