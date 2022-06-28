Native American woman from Allouez missing after getting on bus in Mississippi

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide missing endangered person alert was issued for a woman from Allouez.

Darice Lauren Marie White was last seen getting on a Greyhound bus in Meridian, Mississippi, on Friday, June 24. She was reported missing the next day after she never arrived at her destination in Wisconsin.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says after investigating, she’s considered missing and endangered. The alert was issued statewide, since White has ties to multiple places in Wisconsin.

White is a 27-year-old Native American woman. She’s 5′4″ tall and 145 pounds. She has dark eyes and brown hair. On her right wrist, she has a tattoo of a rose on the outside and the word “Azailyah” tattooed on the inside.

If you have information about her whereabouts or think you’ve seen her, contact local authorities immediately.

