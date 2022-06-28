New car theft hotspot pops up in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning people about another hotspot for stolen cars. It’s the first one found on city’s east side since the department enacted its summer strategic plan.

In a blog post, MPD explained there has been a rise in car thefts over the past three weeks around the N. Thompson Drive and Hwy. 30, with many instances happening in the early morning hours.

Like the previously reported hotspot on the north side, a number of the stolen vehicles have been Hyundai and Kia models. Several police departments have recently warned that thieves have been targeting those two brands particularly because of a manufacturing issue.

The blog indicated thieves damaged some of the vehicles so they could get in. That note corresponds to previous reports that stated the Hyundai and Kia vehicles were often stolen after the suspects broke through the rear window to get in.

East District Strategic Plan Update - Stolen Autos: We are almost a month into MPD’s summer strategic plan. The East District experienced our first hotspot related to stolen autos. Over … https://t.co/QupQOREszh — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 28, 2022

In response to the increasing number of stolen vehicles in this area, MPD recommends drivers park inside whenever possible and, if they are not able to do so, they should buy something to help deter any potential thieves. The police department also plans to have extra officers patrolling the area to see if the hotspot remains active.

If anyone sees something suspicious, they are asked to call 911.

