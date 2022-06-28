Advertisement

New COVID-19 case average falls below 1,400 per day in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling-average slipped below 1,400 cases per day on Tuesday and settled at the lowest point in nearly two months, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

According to the agency’s latest figures, the seven-day rolling average sunk to 1,381 cases per day after nearly two weeks of nearly flat numbers. Only once over that two-week span that the average sat in the 1,400 range did it dip below that point – on June 15 when it dipped to 1,399 cases per day.

The drop, which left the average lower than any point since May 2, came after 1,153 cases were reported over the past day. That daily case count also undercuts most weekday numbers reported over the past two months.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths was unchanged at two per day over the previous week, maintaining its streak of relatively low numbers, DHS’ report showed. According to its figures show that average has not exceeded five per day since the end of March.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000

Latest News

WisDOT: Keep practicing safe driving over the holiday weekend
Fourth of July fireworks may be fun for us to enjoy, but many pets don’t love the bright lights...
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to help prepare pets for Fourth of July fireworks
Darice Lauren Marie White, of Allouez, was reported missing after boarding a bus in Mississippi...
Native American woman from Allouez missing after getting on bus in Mississippi
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation