New COVID-19 case average falls below 1,400 per day in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling-average slipped below 1,400 cases per day on Tuesday and settled at the lowest point in nearly two months, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

According to the agency’s latest figures, the seven-day rolling average sunk to 1,381 cases per day after nearly two weeks of nearly flat numbers. Only once over that two-week span that the average sat in the 1,400 range did it dip below that point – on June 15 when it dipped to 1,399 cases per day.

The drop, which left the average lower than any point since May 2, came after 1,153 cases were reported over the past day. That daily case count also undercuts most weekday numbers reported over the past two months.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths was unchanged at two per day over the previous week, maintaining its streak of relatively low numbers, DHS’ report showed. According to its figures show that average has not exceeded five per day since the end of March.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.