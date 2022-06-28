Newly approved MMSD 2022-23 preliminary budget includes raises

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education approved the 2022-23 preliminary budget Monday night, which includes raises for all employees.

The move was adopted in a 6-1 vote, with MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds noting that salaries, wages and benefits accounted for 80% of the budget.

“We are pleased to provide our community a balanced budget we can all be excited about,” said Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins. “It is a reflection of our values to support student achievement opportunities; value our world-class staff; enhance mental health services; provide fiscal sustainability into the future, while maintaining our responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

The budget includes a 3% base wage increase to all MMSD employees and a 2% increase, on average, for steps and lanes. Steps and lanes is a way to determine pay off of several factors like experience level and years of service.

MMSD will also offer a one-time, non-recurring staff appreciation bonus of $1,000 to all full-time staff who are eligible. Eligible 2022 summer semester and Summer Arts Academy staff will also receive a one-time $500 bonus.

The total amount of earnings increases is above the allowable base wage of 4.7% for the majority of employees, the district outlined.

MMSD said the budget will allow it to keep providing resources to help students achieve, including AVID and full-day 4K expansions. The budget also puts funds toward increasing social-emotional and mental health services to students and staff.

MMSD noted that there will be no design changes to its health plans this year.

The school board will finalize the budget during its regular meeting in October.

