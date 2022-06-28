Key Takeaways

Increasing clouds this afternoon

Rain likely this evening

Warmer through the middle of the week

High pressure just to our south will bring more sunshine to southern Wisconsin today. As this ridge slides further to our east, our next weather-maker to move in during the evening. A cold front will sweep in from the north, sparking up a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes through during the evening.

Some gustier winds and brief downpours are possible if a stronger storm cell does develop. Storm chances begin around 7 pm and should be done by midnight. Locations that see storms could pick up around a half-inch of rainfall.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing to the middle and upper 80s. Though it will be warmer, humidity levels shouldn’t be too high.

A second cold front arrives Thursday night, bringing more rain chances overnight and into Friday. It does look like we should see things begin to dry out for the second half of Friday. The holiday weekend is looking beautiful. Saturday, Sunday, and the Fourth should be mainly dry and comfortable with highs in the lower and middle 80s.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 63° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 80° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 82° Partly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 82° Mostly Cloudy 20%

