Rock Co. law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics Wisconsin

(WEAU)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will host the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Wisconsin Special Olympics on July 18, Rock Co. Police announced on Tuesday.

The public are invited to watch and even join the athletes and public safety personnel during the run.

Athletes and other participants will run from the Sheriff’s Office eastbound on U.S Highway 14 to the parking lot of Jimmy John’s on Milton Avenue where they will be offered complementary Jimmy John’s subs.

The event will start at 10 a.m. behind the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office on Highway 14 for an opening ceremony, but those that wish to participate as runners or walkers may arrive between 9:30 a.m. or 9:45 a.m. for onsite registration. There is also an online registration option for participants who want to buy an event t-shirt.

The Rock Co. Torch Run and further Law enforcement Torch Run events raises funds and support for Special Olympics Wisconsin, an organization that provides sports opportunities for over 10,000 Wisconsin athletes with intellectual abilities. Law enforcement officers carry the Special Olympics Wisconsin torch to show support during these events.

