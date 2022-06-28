Rosie the Rubbisher, Sir Crushalot lead in compactor name competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s looking to be a close race for the naming of the Sycamore Ave recycling compactor, with Sir Crushalot leading by only a few points against Stone Cold Squeeze Often. As for the trash compactor, it seems Rosie the Rubbisher is doing away with it - taking the stage with 2,391 points up against Crush Farley, who has 1,997 points.

But it’s not too late to get the name you’re wanting for these compactors. There’s only a a week left to vote for the names of the electric trash and recycling compactor at the Sycamore Avenue drop-off site, and there’s currently been more than 1,300 ballots received.

To vote for your favorite, visit the “Name Our Compactors” page through the City of Madison’s drop off sites website.

Currently, the top three for the trash compactor feature a range of puns, from historical figures like Rosie the Riveter, to Madison native celebrity Chris Farley, to the good old classic Trashy McTrashface. To round out the top five, there’s also famous pineapple homeowner Squashbob Trashpants and an unsatisfied Alexander Cramilton looking to get into the lead.

The recycling compactor also presents some great play on words. Heading the round table comes Sir Crushalot, but this looks to be a close race with the two behind it, as Stone Cold Squeeze Often is a mere 15 points behind, and George Squashington looks to cross the river and take the lead with only 31 points behind. Finishing up the top five is superhero Pulverine and infamous chess-prodigy wizard Ron Squeezely.

Voting ends July 5, and the name with the most points at the end will win. The top five displayed aren’t the only ones left to vote for either - there are fifteen finalists in this competition.

Voting work by selecting the top five in 1-5 order, with 1 being your top choice. The name ranked as 1 will get five points, the 2 rank will get four points, the 3 rank gets three points, the 4 rank earns two points, and the 5 ranked name will receive one point to its tally.

The winning name will be revealed at a to-be-scheduled naming ceremony.

More information about all of the Streets Division services can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/Streets.

The top five for each compactor, along with their total points can be viewed below.

Trash Compactor

Rosie the Rubbisher - 2,391 points Crush Farley - 1,997 points Trashy McTrashface - 1,976 points Squashbob Trashpants - 1,860 points Alexander Cramilton - 1,839 points

The currently nameless trash compactor at the Sycamore Ave drop-off site (City of Madison)

Recycling Compactor

Sir Crushalot - 1,955 points Stone Cold Squeeze Often - 1,935 points George Squashington - 1,924 points Pulverine - 1,769 points Ron Squeezely - 1,709 points

The currently nameless recycling compactor at the Sycamore Ave drop-off site (City of Madison)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.