Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman missing from Madison

Jelline Smith
Jelline Smith(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are searching for a 76-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since earlier Tuesday afternoon in Madison.

Jelline Smith was last seen just before 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue in Madison.

A Silver Alert issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice describes her as being 5′5″ tall and weighing 130 pounds.

She was seen wearing a jean jacket, tan shirt and light blue leggings. She also had a red, white and blue coin purse, authorities said.

Smith is known to use the Madison Metro bus system, the alert stated. The agency also noted that she has dementia.

Anyone who sees Smith should call the City of Madison at 608-255-2345 and dial option 6.

