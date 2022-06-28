US 14 cleared after rollover vehicle crash

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

All lanes of traffic are blocked Monday night on US Highway 14 at Miller Farm Dr after a single vehicle rollover crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

Dane County Dispatch said that the call for the crash came in around 9:30 p.m.. The Dane County Sheriff’s department was sent to the scene as well as Black Earth Fire Department and Mazomanie EMS.

Dane County officials were unable to confirm any injuries in the crash.

