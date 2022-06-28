Advertisement

US 14 cleared after rollover vehicle crash

(ok)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

All lanes of traffic are blocked Monday night on US Highway 14 at Miller Farm Dr after a single vehicle rollover crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

Dane County Dispatch said that the call for the crash came in around 9:30 p.m.. The Dane County Sheriff’s department was sent to the scene as well as Black Earth Fire Department and Mazomanie EMS.

Dane County officials were unable to confirm any injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Local golfer shares his love for the game, despite his struggles on and off the court.
Marcus’ Major Comeback
Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law
Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law
jail generic
Beloit man arrested for soliciting child prostitution
Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Appleton Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed