WisDOT: Keep practicing safe driving over the holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding travelers over the holiday weekend to continue practicing safe driving techniques.

The transportation center offers these tips for drivers:

If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.

Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is illegal in Wisconsin. It is also illegal for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open, with these facilities offering a quick break from travel and a bathroom stop. To also aid drivers, many areas with road construction will halt over the holiday weekend.

However, there will still be some significant road projects that may impact Fourth of July weekend travel. These can be found instantly with real time updates on the state’s 511 travel information system. They can also be found below.

Adams County: WIS 13 is closed south of the WIS 21 intersection near Friendship. Traffic is detoured via WIS 21 and the wayside access road just west of the intersection.

Ashland County: WIS 112 is closed at the White River Bridge south of Ashland. Traffic is detoured via US 2 and WIS 13.

Barron County: Northbound US 53 is reduced to a single lane between County M and Carlson Road, just south of County A to Knapp Street and just south of 20th Street to US 8. Motorists will encounter a reduced speed limit of 60 mph in the work zones. The northbound US 53 on-ramp from US 8 is closed and detoured via southbound US 53, County I and northbound US 53.

Barron County: WIS 48 is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the Hay River Flowage in Cumberland.

Buffalo and Eau Claire counties: WIS 37 is reduced to one lane over the Peeso Creek Bridge, near County B, between US 10 in Mondovi and WIS 85. The bridge crossing is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Buffalo and Trempealeau counties: Motorists on WIS 35/WIS 54 near Marshland will encounter temporary roadway and bridges over the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River. The work zone speed limit is reduced to 30 mph.

Chippewa and Clark counties: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane between County J (Chippewa Falls) and WIS 27 (Cadott) in Chippewa County. The eastbound WIS 29 exit ramp is closed at Cardinal Avenue in Clark County.

Dunn County: US 12 is open using a one-lane, temporary bypass at the Wilson Creek Bridge, west of Knapp.

Florence County: WIS 139 is closed at the Nicolet State Trail Crossing north of Long Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 101, and WIS 70. WIS 139 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals between Sheldon Road and Forest Road 2161 near Popple River.

Forest County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Wolf River (approximately six miles east of US 45 north).

Forest County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Peshtigo River (just west of WIS 139 north).

Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. WIS 82 is open to one lane in each direction near the interchange.

Kenosha County: WIS 50, east of I-41/94 near Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, remains under construction with traffic shifts. Multiple side streets do not have direct access.

Langlade County: WIS 64 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Elton Creek and Deer Creek crossings between Elton and Polar.

Lincoln County: WIS 107 is closed between Hillcrest Road and Dotter Road south of Gilbert. Traffic is detoured via County J, US 51, and County S.

Marathon County: WIS 153 is closed between Rangeline Road and Water Street in Mosinee. Traffic is detoured via Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B.

Milwaukee County: Motorists will encounter reduced lanes of traffic on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. Northbound motorists should plan for major delays on Friday. Exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road remain closed.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Work is ongoing on I-43 between Capitol Drive and WIS 60 near Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. Motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions. The ramps at Hampton Avenue remain closed.

Outagamie County: The WIS 55 and County JJ intersection in Kaukauna is closed for reconstruction. WIS 55 is detoured via I-41, County N and County UU.

Portage County: US 10/WIS 66 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at the I-39 interchange in Stevens Point. The I-39 northbound exit ramp to US 10 east is closed and detoured via northbound I-39, WIS 66 (Stanley Street) and southbound I-39. The southbound I-39 ramp to westbound WIS 66 is closed and detoured via southbound I-39, County HH and northbound I-39.

Price County: WIS 13 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Elk River in Phillips.

Price County: WIS 13 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the South Fork Flambeau River near Fifield (approximately 1.5 miles south of WIS 70).

Price County: US 8 (near Prentice, approximately five miles east of County A) is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the railroad overpass.

Rock County: I-43 is reduced to one lane in each direction between WIS 140 north of Clinton and the east Rock County line.

Shawano County: WIS 156 is closed at the Herman Creek Crossing between Briarton and Rose Lawn. Traffic is detoured via WIS 47, WIS 29, and WIS 55.

St. Croix County: The Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in Hudson is reduced to two lanes of traffic in each direction.

Trempealeau County: Motorists on WIS 54 west of Galesville will encounter temporary traffic signals to cross over the Beaver Creek bridge.

Vernon County: WIS 35 (Great River Road) is closed to through traffic between DeSoto and Genoa. Traffic is detoured via WIS 82, WIS 27 and WIS 56. WIS 35 is open to local destinations in the work zone.

Vilas County: US 51 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at Trout Creek (approximately two miles north of County N).

Walworth County: Motorists can expect lane closures on WIS 50 between Grand Geneva Way and County O, near Lake Geneva.

Washburn County: Southbound US 53 is reduced to one lane in each direction in the Trego area. Temporary traffic signals are in place at US 53/US 63/Liesch Road. The work zone speed limits are reduced to 55 mph on US 53 and 45 mph on US 63.

Washburn County: US 63 is closed between WIS 70 and Poplar Street in Spooner. Traffic is detoured via WIS 70 and US 53. Access will be open from side roads to cross US 63.

Waukesha and Milwaukee counties: Work on I-43 between Moorland Avenue and the Hale Interchange is underway. The northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue is closed to traffic.