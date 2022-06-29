Advertisement

Alleged distracted driver causes 3-vehicle crash on I-94

(KBTX)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A distracted driver reportedly looking at their phone caused a three vehicle crash on I-94 near Johnson Creek Wednesday afternoon, a sergeant from the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

According to officials, around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday during slowed traffic on I-94, a driver going westbound near mile marker 270 was unable to stop in time due to them allegedly looking at their phone, causing the collision between vehicles. Another vehicle received minor damage due to debris from the initial crash.

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital, the police said.

The crash was cleared at 5:45 p.m. and all lanes are now open.

