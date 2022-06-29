Madison teenager designs new ‘I Voted’ stickers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coming up in time for the midterm elections, the City of Madison Clerk’s office has revealed a new collection of “I Voted” stickers that voters will be able to choose from this fall.

The stickers, designed by high school sophomore Katina Maclin, were released on Tuesday. Maclin created the stickers as an intern at the City Clerk’s office through the “I can” internship with 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc, an organization that the Madison City Clerk’s Office has partnered with many times throughout the years.

One of Katina Maclin's designs for the stickers (Katina Maclin / Madison City Clerk's Office)

Maclin said she had previous interest in history, advocacy and voter outreach and that the internship created an opportunity to culminate that interest alongside her passion for art and cartooning. She said designing the stickers “was in the realm of what I’m interested. I felt like I was doing it for fun.”

Voters will be able to see her, and previous stickers, at polling places this year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.