Advertisement

Madison teenager designs new ‘I Voted’ stickers

"I Voted" by Katina Maclin
"I Voted" by Katina Maclin(Katina Maclin / Madison City Clerk's Office)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coming up in time for the midterm elections, the City of Madison Clerk’s office has revealed a new collection of “I Voted” stickers that voters will be able to choose from this fall.

The stickers, designed by high school sophomore Katina Maclin, were released on Tuesday. Maclin created the stickers as an intern at the City Clerk’s office through the “I can” internship with 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc, an organization that the Madison City Clerk’s Office has partnered with many times throughout the years.

One of Katina Maclin's designs for the stickers
One of Katina Maclin's designs for the stickers(Katina Maclin / Madison City Clerk's Office)

Maclin said she had previous interest in history, advocacy and voter outreach and that the internship created an opportunity to culminate that interest alongside her passion for art and cartooning. She said designing the stickers “was in the realm of what I’m interested. I felt like I was doing it for fun.”

Voters will be able to see her, and previous stickers, at polling places this year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers announces a lawsuit to block Wisconsin's abortion law, on June 28, 2022.
Evers, Kaul file lawsuit to block Wisconsin’s abortion law
Silver Alert issued for Halifax County man
Silver Alert canceled after woman missing from Madison found safe
Advanced heart valve procedure changes Coon Valley woman’s life
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to help prepare pets for Fourth of July fireworks
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to help prepare pets for Fourth of July fireworks