Concerts on the Square returns to capitol lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Classical music will once again fill the streets of downtown Madison. The first of six Concerts on the Square for the 2022 summer season begins on Wednesday.

If you’re looking to get a good seat, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra says people can start putting picnic blankets and chairs out starting at 3 p.m. at the King Street corner of the Capitol Square. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The 38-year-tradition returns to the Capitol Lawn after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Last season, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performed at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

Wednesday night’s concert is a Motown Celebration featuring Spectrum, a musical vocal quartet covering music from artists like The Temptations and Bruno Mars.

There will be food and drink vendors setting up in the area if you’re looking to pick-up dinner while downtown.

Here’s a full list of concert dates:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

July 6 – Summer Celebration

July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Admission is free, but if you’re looking to support live classical music in Madison or the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, you can join the Friends of the WCO program. For more information on how to sign up, click HERE.

