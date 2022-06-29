COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus or in ICU rooms across the state has held steady this week, remaining nearly unchanged from the previous week.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health Services indicated that the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at 422. This is an increase of eight patients from the previous week.

While that number ticked up slightly, the number of patients in Wisconsin ICUs decreased by a smaller margin. The new rolling average for the number of ICU patients dropped to 49 Wednesday, just five fewer than the previous week.

The number of ICU patients in Wisconsin hospitals accounts for more than 11% of the overall number of patients hospitalized.

Every Wisconsin region is at “no significant change” Wednesday for the trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalization growth, a difference from last week when the Fox Valley area showed signs of growing hospitalization numbers.

DHS also confirmed 1,787 new cases on Wednesday, moving the seven-day rolling average up to 1,393. There have been 1,517,875 COVID-19 cases in all.

The health system added 10 new COVID-19 deaths to its system Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the start of the pandemic up to 13,131. The new deaths added Wednesday bring the new seven-day rolling average up to three.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.