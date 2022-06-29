Advertisement

Crews perform ongoing tests ahead of Madison Beltline Flex Lane opening

An explanation of the additional part-time lane
An explanation of the additional part-time lane
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As ongoing testing of the Madison Beltline Flex Lane project is underway, drivers may see crews out on the roadway this week and into next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded motorists that tests of Lane Control Signs is an ongoing process to make sure everything is working correctly. The Flex Lane is not operational yet, though.

This week, crews were out completing the traffic signal and lighting construction for the Flex Lane Project on the south Frontage Road and Todd Drive Intersection, as well as sidewalk replacement there.

Crews are also working on slope paving, topsoil placement and pavement markings.

WisDOT said to expect nightly lane and ramp closures throughout the week on the eastbound Beltline from Verona Road to Fish Hatchery Road.

The Flex Lane is expected to open this summer to help manage congestion during peak traffic times.

