Crews perform ongoing tests ahead of Madison Beltline Flex Lane opening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As ongoing testing of the Madison Beltline Flex Lane project is underway, drivers may see crews out on the roadway this week and into next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded motorists that tests of Lane Control Signs is an ongoing process to make sure everything is working correctly. The Flex Lane is not operational yet, though.

This week, crews were out completing the traffic signal and lighting construction for the Flex Lane Project on the south Frontage Road and Todd Drive Intersection, as well as sidewalk replacement there.

Crews are also working on slope paving, topsoil placement and pavement markings.

WisDOT said to expect nightly lane and ramp closures throughout the week on the eastbound Beltline from Verona Road to Fish Hatchery Road.

The Flex Lane is expected to open this summer to help manage congestion during peak traffic times.

.@WisDOTsouthwest is preparing to open Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane in Madison this summer. The Flex Lane on US 12/18 (Beltline) will help address periodic and recurring congestion without the need to expand the highway beyond its current footprint. More: https://t.co/gsk1S5QF4N https://t.co/5cdHj7iDm2 — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) June 28, 2022

