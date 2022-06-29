Dane County Sheriff’s Office to participate in Operation Dry Water

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office will be on lakes around the county to remind boaters about safety.

The operation is part of a national awareness and enforcement campaign called Operation Dry Water. The goal of this campaign is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents/fatalities on the water, according to Dane County Sheriff.

Police will be on alert, looking for any in violation of boating while under the influence, said Dane County Sheriff. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher is against federal and state law.

Dane County Sheriff says that July sees the highest total number of recreational boating incidents nationally.

The operation will take place from July 2nd to the 4th, in accordance with a typical increase in boaters around the holiday.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind any who may be boating this week to always make sure to have a sober boat operator, that there are life jackets for everyone on board, have type 4 throwable flotation devices, a fire extinguisher and to check the boat’s battery and lighting as well as that the registration is properly displayed.

