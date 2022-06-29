Advertisement

Deputy shot, killed by suspect in Arizona

A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon, the department said.(J.T. Hernandez)
By Jason Sillman, Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Officials confirmed a Yavapai County deputy has died after he was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff.

Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office says a suspect is barricaded and SWAT teams have been called to the area.

Motorcycles were lined up outside the emergency room entrance of the hospital. Officials confirmed the deputy died surrounded by his family.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m., the suspect was barricaded and SWAT teams were called to the area.

Cordes Lakes residents were asked to remain out of the area. Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road are closed, according to the office.

The deputy’s name has not been released.

This is the 19th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 50th overall in the state in 2022.

