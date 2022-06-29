Find 4th of July firework celebrations near you
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Oxford Independence Day Celebration
- 10 p.m.
- Oxford Village Park
Sauk Prairie Fire On The River
- 9:40 p.m.
- On the Wisconsin River
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Edgerton 75th Annual Fireworks Celebration
- Dusk
- Race Track Park
Madison Festival Foods Fireworks
- 9:40 p.m.
- Breese Stevens Field
Montello Independence Day Celebration
- Dusk
- Montello City Park
Pardeeville 4th of July
- Dusk
- Chandler Park
MONDAY, JULY 4
Baraboo Festival Foods Fireworks
- 9:30 p.m.
- Sauk County Fairgrounds
City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks
- 9:00 p.m.
- ABC Supply Stadium
Columbus July 4th Celebration
- Dusk
- Fireman’s Park
Grand Geneva 4th of July Celebration
- Dusk
- Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration
- Dusk
- Fireman’s Park
Mauston Festival Food Fireworks
- 9:45 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park
Milton Rhythm and Booms
- Dusk
- Schilberg Park
Monona Community Festival
- 9:20 p.m.
- Winnequah Park
Shorewood Hill’s Fireworks
- Dusk
- Country Club
Stoughton Fair
- Dusk
- Mandt Park
4th of July Fireworks and Family Fun At Downtown Wisconsin Dells
- Dusk
- Downtown Wisconsin Dells
Watertown 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration
- Dusk
- Riverside Park
