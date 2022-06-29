Advertisement

Find 4th of July firework celebrations near you

(WILX)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Oxford Independence Day Celebration

  • 10 p.m.
  • Oxford Village Park

Sauk Prairie Fire On The River

  • 9:40 p.m.
  • On the Wisconsin River

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Edgerton 75th Annual Fireworks Celebration

  • Dusk
  • Race Track Park

Madison Festival Foods Fireworks

  • 9:40 p.m.
  • Breese Stevens Field

Montello Independence Day Celebration

  • Dusk
  • Montello City Park

Pardeeville 4th of July

  • Dusk
  • Chandler Park

MONDAY, JULY 4

Baraboo Festival Foods Fireworks

  • 9:30 p.m.
  • Sauk County Fairgrounds

City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks

  • 9:00 p.m.
  • ABC Supply Stadium

Columbus July 4th Celebration

  • Dusk
  • Fireman’s Park

Grand Geneva 4th of July Celebration

  • Dusk
  • Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration

  • Dusk
  • Fireman’s Park

Mauston Festival Food Fireworks

  • 9:45 p.m.
  • Veterans Memorial Park

Milton Rhythm and Booms

  • Dusk
  • Schilberg Park

Monona Community Festival

  • 9:20 p.m.
  • Winnequah Park

Shorewood Hill’s Fireworks

  • Dusk
  • Country Club

Stoughton Fair

  • Dusk
  • Mandt Park

4th of July Fireworks and Family Fun At Downtown Wisconsin Dells

  • Dusk
  • Downtown Wisconsin Dells

Watertown 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration

  • Dusk
  • Riverside Park

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

UW Health Experts offer firework safety advice for families
USW logo
United Steelworkers Union reach agreement with Continental on new labor contract
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Alleged distracted driver causes 3-vehicle crash on I-94