Find 4th of July firework celebrations near you

Here's a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Oxford Independence Day Celebration

10 p.m.

Oxford Village Park

Sauk Prairie Fire On The River

9:40 p.m.

On the Wisconsin River

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Edgerton 75th Annual Fireworks Celebration

Dusk

Race Track Park

Madison Festival Foods Fireworks

9:40 p.m.

Breese Stevens Field

Montello Independence Day Celebration

Dusk

Montello City Park

Pardeeville 4th of July

Dusk

Chandler Park

MONDAY, JULY 4

Baraboo Festival Foods Fireworks

9:30 p.m.

Sauk County Fairgrounds

City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks

9:00 p.m.

ABC Supply Stadium

Columbus July 4th Celebration

Dusk

Fireman’s Park

Grand Geneva 4th of July Celebration

Dusk

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration

Dusk

Fireman’s Park

Mauston Festival Food Fireworks

9:45 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

Milton Rhythm and Booms

Dusk

Schilberg Park

Monona Community Festival

9:20 p.m.

Winnequah Park

Shorewood Hill’s Fireworks

Dusk

Country Club

Stoughton Fair

Dusk

Mandt Park

4th of July Fireworks and Family Fun At Downtown Wisconsin Dells

Dusk

Downtown Wisconsin Dells

Watertown 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration

Dusk

Riverside Park

