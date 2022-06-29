Fitchburg man accused of attempted homicide in weekend shooting

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot a round at someone’s vehicle over the weekend, police report.

Dwayne J. Pickens Jr., 34, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony bail jumping. He was in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday for his initial appearance and his cash bond was set to $100,000, court records indicate.

According to a report released Wednesday, Fitchburg Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday to McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. Police recovered several shell casings from the scene and determined the victim had left to go to a nearby gas station.

After meeting with the victim, police determined he met with the suspect at a different gas station earlier. When he recognized the suspect as someone “with whom the victim had a previous feud” with, the victim told police he started to drive away.

The suspect pulled along the victim’s vehicle a short distance away from the gas station and then started shooting at him, Fitchburg PD alleged, noting one round of bullets struck the vehicle. The victim also shot back at the suspect before escaping from the scene, police stated.

Investigators determined the identity of the suspect on Saturday and took him into custody on Monday. They also conducted a search at Pickens’ apartment, allegedly finding a gun and ammunition.

Fitchburg PD added that Pickens was out on bail for a separate open case of felon in possession of a firearm. Pickens will appear in court again on July 13 for a preliminary hearing.

