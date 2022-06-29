Green Alert issued for missing Viroqua man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Viroqua Police Department has issued a green alert for a 28-year-old man who was last seen 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Caleb Rappl was last seen by his family at his home in Viroqua Tuesday, however, law enforcement believe he was in La Crosse around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Viroqua authorities believe that he may be driving his gray 2016 Toyota Tacoma, license plate number RZ6781. The car has a “111″ sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window.

Green Alert Update - Missing Veteran at Risk (Viroqua Police Department)

Rappl is a veteran and believed to be at risk. He is 5′10″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Rappl, you are asked to contact Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121.

