Hot & Sunny Thursday; Slight rain chances to end the week

Key Takeaways

Highs near 90 Thursday

Rain possible late Thursday into early Friday

Mainly dry for the holiday weekend - although a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The heat and sunshine stick around for Thursday as highs climb back towards 90°. Breezy SW winds will usher in the warm air before a cold front drops across the Badger State late Thursday night & early Friday. Most of the area stays dry, but a few scattered showers (even a few rumbles of thunder) are possible before the holiday weekend.

A mainly clear sky is expected tonight with winds remaining out of the south. Lows drop to around 70°. The heat is back for Thursday afternoon. Most places will climb into the upper 80s, but a few 90s are likely - especially farther inland.

A cold front drops through late Thursday night into early Friday -- scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. A stronger storm is possible farther NW of Madison. Overall weakening is expected later through the night.

Cooler temperatures are expected through the holiday weekend - highs top out in the lower - mid 80s.

Outside of a pop-up shower/storm, the next best chance of rain arrives early next week - including the Fourth of July.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 84° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 79° Mostly Clear 0% 12 a.m. 76° Mostly Clear 0% 3 a.m. 73° Mostly Clear 0% 6 p.m. 70° Mostly Sunny 0%

