Advertisement

Hot & Sunny Thursday; Slight rain chances to end the week

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s & lower 90s on Thursday under abundant sunshine. There could be a few showers before we reach the holiday weekend.
Temperatures climb into the lower-mid 80s across the 4th of July Weekend.
Temperatures climb into the lower-mid 80s across the 4th of July Weekend.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Highs near 90 Thursday
  • Rain possible late Thursday into early Friday
  • Mainly dry for the holiday weekend - although a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The heat and sunshine stick around for Thursday as highs climb back towards 90°. Breezy SW winds will usher in the warm air before a cold front drops across the Badger State late Thursday night & early Friday. Most of the area stays dry, but a few scattered showers (even a few rumbles of thunder) are possible before the holiday weekend.

A mainly clear sky is expected tonight with winds remaining out of the south. Lows drop to around 70°. The heat is back for Thursday afternoon. Most places will climb into the upper 80s, but a few 90s are likely - especially farther inland.

A cold front drops through late Thursday night into early Friday -- scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. A stronger storm is possible farther NW of Madison. Overall weakening is expected later through the night.

Cooler temperatures are expected through the holiday weekend - highs top out in the lower - mid 80s.

Outside of a pop-up shower/storm, the next best chance of rain arrives early next week - including the Fourth of July.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.84°Mostly Sunny0%
9 p.m.79°Mostly Clear0%
12 a.m.76°Mostly Clear0%
3 a.m.73°Mostly Clear0%
6 p.m.70°Mostly Sunny0%
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

Sunny and warm today.
Sunny and Warm Today
Severe storm watch for Vernon, Juneau and Adams counties until 9pm
Stray strong storm or two possible this evening
Sunshine returns tomorrow
Rain Likely this Evening
Extended Forecast
Rain Likely this Evening