Hot & Sunny Thursday; Slight rain chances to end the week
Temperatures climb into the upper 80s & lower 90s on Thursday under abundant sunshine. There could be a few showers before we reach the holiday weekend.
Key Takeaways
- Highs near 90 Thursday
- Rain possible late Thursday into early Friday
- Mainly dry for the holiday weekend - although a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The heat and sunshine stick around for Thursday as highs climb back towards 90°. Breezy SW winds will usher in the warm air before a cold front drops across the Badger State late Thursday night & early Friday. Most of the area stays dry, but a few scattered showers (even a few rumbles of thunder) are possible before the holiday weekend.
A mainly clear sky is expected tonight with winds remaining out of the south. Lows drop to around 70°. The heat is back for Thursday afternoon. Most places will climb into the upper 80s, but a few 90s are likely - especially farther inland.
A cold front drops through late Thursday night into early Friday -- scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. A stronger storm is possible farther NW of Madison. Overall weakening is expected later through the night.
Cooler temperatures are expected through the holiday weekend - highs top out in the lower - mid 80s.
Outside of a pop-up shower/storm, the next best chance of rain arrives early next week - including the Fourth of July.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 p.m.
|84°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|9 p.m.
|79°
|Mostly Clear
|0%
|12 a.m.
|76°
|Mostly Clear
|0%
|3 a.m.
|73°
|Mostly Clear
|0%
|6 p.m.
|70°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
