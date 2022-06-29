Advertisement

‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says

Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a child's death.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities are investigating a baby’s death with two people arrested in the incident.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called on Monday about an unresponsive juvenile.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said deputies found evidence of neglect and a baby who was not breathing in a car.

WBRC reports Vinton Rockwell, 34, and Lauren Whittle, 29, have been arrested in the case, with the child dying despite efforts from first responders.

“It’s very emotional anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected,” Gentry said.

Rockwell and Whittle are facing manslaughter charges, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday; Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in
Fitchburg man accused of attempted homicide in weekend shooting
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Left: This Henderson Detention Center Photo shows Shane Lee Brown, now 25. (Henderson Police...
Black man arrested on warrant for white man in case of mistaken identity
NBC15's Morning Show mug will be featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers
NBC15 ‘Morning Show’ mug to be featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers