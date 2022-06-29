Advertisement

Marshfield Police looking for information about anti-Semitic pamphlets left in yards

Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)
Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has received a number of complaints from people who have found anti-Semitic pamphlets in their yards.

Police are asking people to check their video doorbell footage and contact the police department if they have any information about who may have left the pamphlets in the yards.

If you found a pamphlet in your yard or have any information that may help investigators, please contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394 or send a message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

MFD locate unresponsive person, cooking fire on east side
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin legislation to prevent backlog of untested sexual assault kits set to go into effect
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returns to state Capitol lawn
New Glarus Downtown Mural
U.S. Army Veteran creates original mural for New Glarus
The Ochsner Park Zoo has recovered both missing owls following an overnight break-in.
Great Horned Owl Linda recaptured after break-in, back at Baraboo zoo