Advertisement

MercyHealth Cancer Center in Janesville receives blanket, craft donations

Subaru Loves to Care Donates blankets and craft kits to Cancer Center in Janesville
Subaru Loves to Care Donates blankets and craft kits to Cancer Center in Janesville(Mercyhealth)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth’s Cancer Center was the recipient of a donation of blankets and crafts kits from Janesville Subaru.

The donation included a total of 80 blankets and 10 crafts kits, which will go to patients who are battling cancer.

The Cancer Center, located in Janesville, was the recipient of this year’s Subaru Loves to Care initiative, which is a branch off of Subaru Love Promise. As a result of this initiative, Subaru, in conjunction with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has been able to deliver blankets, messages of hope and arts and crafts kits to 70,000 patients in more than 400 hospitals through 475 Subaru retailers, according to Mercyhealth.

It is a part of their mission to spread love and warmth to cancer patients in its home community, according to Mercyhealth.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

Dane County Sheriff’s Office to participate in Operation Dry Water
COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau in Wisconsin
Police lights
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest child pornography suspect
FBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting, Friday, Nov. 20,...
Court: Boy accused in mall shooting should be tried as adult