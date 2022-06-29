MercyHealth Cancer Center in Janesville receives blanket, craft donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth’s Cancer Center was the recipient of a donation of blankets and crafts kits from Janesville Subaru.

The donation included a total of 80 blankets and 10 crafts kits, which will go to patients who are battling cancer.

The Cancer Center, located in Janesville, was the recipient of this year’s Subaru Loves to Care initiative, which is a branch off of Subaru Love Promise. As a result of this initiative, Subaru, in conjunction with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has been able to deliver blankets, messages of hope and arts and crafts kits to 70,000 patients in more than 400 hospitals through 475 Subaru retailers, according to Mercyhealth.

It is a part of their mission to spread love and warmth to cancer patients in its home community, according to Mercyhealth.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.