MFD locate unresponsive person, cooking fire on east side

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department reported one person was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in an apartment building on the east side of town Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, smoke alarms were on inside the unit near where the unconscious patient was located. The bystander who discovered the person and notified the fire department went in and found fire on the stovetop, which they put out.

When paramedics arrived, they took over patient care and evaluated the area. The patient’s condition was determined unrelated to the fire, MFD said. He was transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters looked around the kitchen to make sure the fire was completely out. The apartment unit received damage to the stove, overhead hood vent, and adjacent walls. The crew cleared the remainder of the smoke and turned the property back to the owner.

