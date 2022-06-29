Advertisement

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 68-year-old Cudahy woman

missing person
missing person(Cudahy Police Deparmtent)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CUDAHY, Wis. (WMTV) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old last seen leaving her group home Saturday evening in Cudahy, according to officials.

The Cudahy Police Department say Mattie Mcdaniel Woodson was last seen at 3146 E. Underwood Ave on June 25. Reportedly, as she left for the store she stated she would return “if she made it back.”

Woodson was last seen wearing a black jacket. She is 5′3″ and 164 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. There is a tattoo on her left arm, a scar on her abdomen and she wears glasses.

Police say she is diagnosed schizophrenic and has not been taking her medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260 or email them at dispatch@cudahy-wi.gov.

