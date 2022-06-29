Advertisement

MPD Pride hosts pop-up event to discuss outreach resources

The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Members of MPD Pride, a group of volunteers created in 2017 to increase community relations and leadership within MPD, and department leaders came to the zoo to talk with families about outreach. They also talked about how to support LGBTQ people in the City of Madison and be allies.

“We just want the LGBTQ+ community in the city of Madison and Dane County in general to know that we are here for them,” Cindy Thiesenhusen, co-chair of MPD Pride said.

Event organizers also gave out snacks and tours of the MPD Pride squad car.

