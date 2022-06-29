Advertisement

NBC15 ‘Morning Show’ mug to be featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Morning Show mug will be featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night, said NBCUniversal.

The mug sporting The Morning Show’s branding will be sat on Seth Meyer’s desk as Late Night welcomes guests Steve Carrell, Machine Gun Kelly and musical guest Ingrid Andress.

Late Night will air at 11:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

