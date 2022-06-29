Police: Area reopens in Stoughton after gas leak

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department alerted the public to a gas leak Wednesday morning.

The agency posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area around Page Street and Prospect Street.

Around 9:45 a.m., police said the area had reopened and the gas leak had been contained.

Stoughton PD did not indicate the cause of the leak or the source, but confirmed it was cleared quickly.

