Advertisement

Police: Area reopens in Stoughton after gas leak

Stoughton Police Department is investigating a gas leak.
Stoughton Police Department is investigating a gas leak.(Credit: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department alerted the public to a gas leak Wednesday morning.

The agency posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area around Page Street and Prospect Street.

Around 9:45 a.m., police said the area had reopened and the gas leak had been contained.

Stoughton PD did not indicate the cause of the leak or the source, but confirmed it was cleared quickly.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000

Latest News

New Glarus Downtown Mural
U.S. Army Veteran creates original mural for New Glarus
The Ochsner Park Zoo has recovered both missing owls following an overnight break-in.
Great Horned Owl Linda recaptured after break-in, back at Baraboo zoo
Sunny and warm today.
Sunny and Warm Today
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returns to capitol lawn