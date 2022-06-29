Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest child pornography suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities arrested a 21-year-old Village of Orfordville man Wednesday morning after investigations led them to believe he was in possession of child pornography.

Members of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, Special Investigations Unit, Bureau of Identification and the Village of Orfordville Police Department used a search warrant just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Village of Ofordville, looking for evidence of child pornography.

Initial investigation of the scene led authorities to the arrest of a 21-year-old who is being held at the Rock Co. Jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography. He will be held there until his initial court appearance on June 30.

