Advertisement

Slow-No-Wake speed restriction lifted on portion of Rock River

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Officials are removing a slow-no-wake restriction on a portion of the Rock River Wednesday after stating water levels have retreated.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will take out the signs showing the boating restrictions along the Rock River at all public access points from the Indianford Dam to Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong.

The agency cited data from the US Geological Survey Gauge, which indicate the water level for Lake Koshkonong is at 7.99 feet. If water levels are at 8 feet or less on Lake Koshkonong, the restriction can be lifted.

The restriction remains in effect for a portion of the river from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to the Indianford Dam, due to water levels in Afton currently at 6.71 feet. This is above the 6.5-foot requirement.

Officials are lifting a slow-no-wake restriction on a portion of the Rock River Wednesday after...
Officials are lifting a slow-no-wake restriction on a portion of the Rock River Wednesday after reporting that water levels have retreated.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

UW Health Experts offer firework safety advice for families
USW logo
United Steelworkers Union reach agreement with Continental on new labor contract
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Alleged distracted driver causes 3-vehicle crash on I-94