Advertisement

SSM Health scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5 and younger

(wsaw)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health announced Wednesday that they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to 4-years-old.

Vaccination appointments will be available starting June 30.

Parents can have their children scheduled for vaccination with the clinic in multiple ways:

  • During previously scheduled appointments like well-child visits
  • COVID-19 vaccine only appointments can be scheduled through MyChart; access to newly requested MyChart accounts for patients under 18 may take up to 48 hours
  • For families without access to MyChart, vaccination appointments are also available through scheduling lines, beginning Wednesday:
    • SSM Health Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222
    • SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400
    • SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815

For help with scheduling a vaccine appointment for any qualified person or questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit ssmhealth.com/coronavirus-updates.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Wambles turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Montgomery.
Former Madison daycare director sentenced; ordered to repay over $200,000
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

Latest News

Jury acquits man in fatal Racine biker club shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
missing person
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 68-year-old Cudahy woman
MFD locate unresponsive person, cooking fire on east side