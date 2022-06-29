SSM Health scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5 and younger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health announced Wednesday that they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to 4-years-old.

Vaccination appointments will be available starting June 30.

Parents can have their children scheduled for vaccination with the clinic in multiple ways:

During previously scheduled appointments like well-child visits

; access to newly requested MyChart accounts for patients under 18 may take up to 48 hours COVID-19 vaccine only appointments can be scheduled through MyChart

For families without access to MyChart, vaccination appointments are also available through scheduling lines, beginning Wednesday: SSM Health Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400 SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815



For help with scheduling a vaccine appointment for any qualified person or questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit ssmhealth.com/coronavirus-updates.

