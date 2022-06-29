SSM Health scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5 and younger
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health announced Wednesday that they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to 4-years-old.
Vaccination appointments will be available starting June 30.
Parents can have their children scheduled for vaccination with the clinic in multiple ways:
- During previously scheduled appointments like well-child visits
- COVID-19 vaccine only appointments can be scheduled through MyChart; access to newly requested MyChart accounts for patients under 18 may take up to 48 hours
- For families without access to MyChart, vaccination appointments are also available through scheduling lines, beginning Wednesday:
- SSM Health Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222
- SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400
- SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815
For help with scheduling a vaccine appointment for any qualified person or questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit ssmhealth.com/coronavirus-updates.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.