Key Takeaways

Sunny and warm today

Close to 90 Thursday

Weekend sunshine

Another warm day is coming up with highs expected in the middle 80s. High pressure will also bring plenty of sunshine to the area after some scattered morning fog. A warm front will push through the region later today and the heat will be on for Thursday. Temperatures will warm to near 90° by the late afternoon. However, dew points should remain in the upper 50s so we won’t see heat indices nearing the triple-digits as we have in past weeks.

The holiday weekend is still looking nice. High pressure will bring more sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s both days. There is a chance of a showers or thunderstorm popping up on the Fourth of July. Highs early next week are expected in the middle 80s.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 58° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 72° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 79° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 85° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 85° Mostly Sunny 0%

