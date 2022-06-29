United Steelworkers Union reach agreement with Continental on new labor contract

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufacturing company with a plant in Sun Prairie and a labor union announced Wednesday that they have come together on a new contract after two months of negotiations.

Continental and the United Steelworkers revealed that the contract would begin on Aug. 1 after the old one expires on July 31. It impacts approximately 600 workers at the plants in Lincoln, Marysville and Sun Prairie.

Rick Ledsinger, Head of Labor Relations of Continental, expressed his relief that the deliberation came to a quick and fair end for their workers.

“The well-being of our employees is a top priority for us. We are grateful to work side-by-side with the USW and look forward to continuing to provide great products and service for our customers,” said Ledsinger.

Thanks to commitments from both sides, the contract was agreed upon ahead of schedule, according to Continental.

